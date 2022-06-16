Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

Data points to yet another petrol price hike next month

LOCAL

The probability of the petrol price rising to R27 per litre next month, is high. Mid-month numbers suggest petrol prices could spike by an estimated R2 a litre, before the scheduled phasing out of the emergency tax break. Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy, Gwede Mantashe says his department is not to blame for the cost of fuel, laying the blame on global influences.
Meanwhile, Mantashe warned service stations not to mix diesel with paraffin. He told Members of Parliament that his department has collected samples from some service stations that confirmed the practice of mixing diesel with paraffin and selling it to motorists. He warns that this is illegal and will lead to these stations being closed.
VOC

