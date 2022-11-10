Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
Data shows devastating impact of basic food price increases

Crucial items in the food basket, such as bread and milk, contribute to more than half the Household Food Basket. This is according to data from the Household Affordability Index.
Programme Coordinator, Mervyn Abrahams says transport, debt servicing and electricity is also being prioritized over groceries. It comes as South African consumers are battling against increases in the fuel price, as well as inflation and interest rates.
Consumers are encouraged to generate and stick to their budget allocations, take up discounts and special offers and have groceries delivered to avoid impulse spending.
