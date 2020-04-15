Day of chaos across the Cape Flats

Share this article

















By Loushe Jordaan Gilbert

Unrest erupted across several communities on the Cape Flats on Tuesday, in what many believe is the start of worse things to come as a result of the national lockdown. A business robbery at Modacks in Manenberg caused widespread damage to other businesses in surrounding areas, as opportunistic criminals ran amok in the area. According to Fareed Phillips, secretary-general of the Manenberg Business Forum, CCTV footage recovered yesterday showed that Modack’s was not looted as initial reports stated.

“Three men went into Modacks and robbed the store at gunpoint, taking money and storming out of the shop. People saw them run out and immediately flocked to Modacks to see what was going on,” he said.

Phillips stated that residents in Manenberg have a herd mentality which caused people running towards the store trying to establish what happened.

“Youngsters ran towards the shop with excitement. For them it was fun to see some action in the area seeing that they are on lockdown and nothing really happens in the area.”

Phillips reiterated that no looting took place as they managed to have a stern talk with the residents and explained to them what the impact of the looting would be on the community. One of the residents within the crowd created chaos when he shouted about a shop around the corner and that just drew the crowd’s attention.

“Attention was shifted to a store next to Adams butchery. People ran into the store and started taking things from the store. Leaders from the HL gang intervened and stopped looting from taking place at that store,” Phillips stressed.

Phillips believes that people are desperate and will do just about anything to avoid going hungry, but they are going about it the wrong way.

“We are facing a serious situation that we never did before, people are hungry and concerned, but that doesn’t mean that we can just go and loot shops that in reality cater to our needs on a daily basis.”

Unrest has erupted in different parts of the Cape Flats today, as frustrated and desperate residents loot stores. A crowd of people looted shops on the corner of Manenberg Avenue and The Downs. Videos doing the rounds on social media shows how swarms of locals ran to the stores. One of the stores targeted was Modak Wholesalers. Vistula Cafe in Manenberg was also robbed. Police are still on the scene. Posted by Voice of the Cape Radio – VOC on Tuesday, 14 April 2020

Local resident Boobie Karriem who resides in Sherwood Park added that many shops were damaged in the process which is unacceptable.

“These people ransacked the shop next to Adams butchery to the extent that the owner opened the shop so that they could take what they want and leave.”

Some of those responsible for the looting was caught by local community members who believe that the police visibility in the area saved their lives.

“We are a community that stands together and things like looting will not be tolerated. If the police were not in the area, believe me, things would have escalated,” Karriem added.

As a result of the looting and videos circulating on social media, many organisations who do feed schemes have now decided against assisting those in need in those respective areas.

“The people don’t think, they did all this stuff yesterday and now the poorest of the poor are suffering because people are scared of people robbed of foods that they share with people who don’t have,” Karriem stressed.

Western Cape police said tracing operations by police to track the suspects and retrieve stolen items are currently underway.

Earlier in the day, protests broke out in Tafelsig in Mitchells Plain as residents demanded access to food parcels. While there are cLootinonflicting reports on how the protests started, it was clear that misinformation around who should be distributing food parcels caused anger and frustration.

“There is persistent misinformation being circulated on food parcels. We must condemn fake news,” said Social Development MEC Sharna Fernandez.

Residents burnt rubble in the street and police shot rubber bullets at the crowd. This caused the locals to turn on police by throwing stones.

“Large crowds took to the streets in protest against food parcels distributed to some communities within the broader Mitchell’s Plain townships. Tyres were burnt, roads barricaded and police pelted with stones. Three suspects aged 16, 18 and 20 were arrested for public violence,” said Western Cape police.

In Gatesville, a group of about 16 suspects stormed a Shoprite store at about 14:40 on Tuesday afternoon and threatened cashiers with firearms. The suspects took five cash registers with cash and groceries. Athlone police responded promptly and four suspects aged between 21 and 24 were arrested and some stolen items recovered. All arrested suspects are expected to appear in court soon.

A Shoprite store in Gatesville was targeted by armed robbers and looted this afternoon. Gatesville Neighbourhood Watch chairperson Fowzia Veerasamy said a group of youth carrying firearms allegedly ran into the store and held up staff. They escaped with some items and cash. Chaos followed when a criminal element started looting the store. Staff and shoppers are said to be traumatised by the incident. Police responded to the scene and some suspects were apprehended. “The police responded very quickly and we have to thank our station commander for his swift action," she said. Video: Supplied Posted by Voice of the Cape Radio – VOC on Tuesday, 14 April 2020

SAPS management said they have reinforced deployments on the Cape Flats, however it is cautioning communities against criminal conduct.

“The police will not hesitate to take decisive action against those breaking the law. Forces will remain at identified locations until calm is restored.”

VOC

