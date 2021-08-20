Dayimani returns for DHL WP in Kimberley

Share this article

















Loose forward Hacjivah Dayimani makes his return from injury in one of six changes to the DHL Western Province starting line-up to face the Griquas in Kimberley on Sunday.

There are five changes in the forward pack and one in the backline for the Currie Cup encounter which kicks off at 13h30 on Sunday.

The only change to the backline sees the experienced Juan de Jongh come in at inside centre, to partner Ruhan Nel in midfield.

Dayimani is at No.8, with Evan Roos rested and Deon Fourie set to make an impact in the second half from the replacements bench as Nama Xaba comes back into the starting XV at openside flank.

There is an all-new front, with Sazi Sandi and Kwenzo Blose the props and Andre-Hugo Venter at hooker in place of the injured Scarra Ntubeni.

Head Coach John Dobson said that his team is determined to keep building momentum in the final rounds of the league phase of the season.

“It has been a quick turnaround between games which has meant we needed to change some things up, but we are bringing some quality players back into the side and we are excited to see what they can do.”

“It will be a real challenge against a good team, but we have embraced it and will be giving it everything we have for the full 80 minutes up there,” he said.

DHL Western Province: 15 Warrick Gelant, 14 Sergeal Petersen, 13 Ruhan Nel, 12 Juan de Jongh, 11 Edwill van der Merwe, 10 Tim Swiel, 9 Godlen Masimla, 8 Hacjivah Dayimani, 7 Johan du Toit, 6 Nama Xaba, 5 David Meihuizen, 4 Ernst van Rhyn (captain), 3 Sazi Sandi, 2 Andre-Hugo Venter, 1 Kwenzo Blose.

Replacements (from): 16 JJ Kotze, 17 Dian Bleuler, 18 Neethling Fouche, 19 Simon Miller, 20 Marcel Theunissen, 21 Deon Fourie, 22 Paul de Wet, 23 Cornel Smit, 24 Dan du Plessis, 25 Tristan Leyds.

Photo courtesy WP Rugby