DBE encourages matriculants to rewrite sooner rather than later

By: Aneeqa du Plessis

The class of 2022 have until mid-March to apply to rewrite their matric exams. This is according to Basic Education Department Spokesperson, Elijah Mhlanga. Speaking on VOC’s Breakfast show on Thursday morning, Mhlanga has advised students to collect their results at the exam centre that they wrote at to ensure swift action.

“I would advise students to go collect their results where they sat to write because there will be mentors their to guide you in the right direction if you are unhappy with the outcome of your results and you’ll be handed a form where you can register to rewrite,” explained Mhlanga.

He said that those who are unhappy with their results need to take the liberty of registering prior to be able to cease the opportunity. He further reiterated that once the deadline of 15th March has passed, it becomes difficult for the student to apply to re-write. Students are allowed to register to rewrite even before they receive their examination results.

“It is up to the learner on which subjects they would like to re-write and whether they are prepared or not. Even if you have passed and you want to better the results you can do so,” added Mhlanga.

According to Mhlanga the service of re-writing is free.

“There are no costs involved and all the student needs to do is study hard,” said Mhlanga.

He further added that a student has infinite tries to rewrite their final exams. There are exam sittings every six months in South Africa.

NB: If a student does rewrite and their supplementary results are worse, the better result will be processed as to not disadvantage the student.

The matric results will be released officially at schools and exam centres on 20th January.

Furthermore, the department is still processing the consent forms from matriculants, to release their exam results on public platforms. Only candidates who have signed the forms will see their results published in newspapers or online. The forms were given to matriculants during the exams in accordance with the Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA). Mhlanga said they believe the processing of the documents will be finalised in time and shouldn’t affect the publication date.

VOC