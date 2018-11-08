De Lille to lay fraud charges against DA MPs

Former Cape Town mayor Patricia De Lille is set to lay fraud charges against several Democratic Alliance (DA) senior members, including MPs, regarding a forged Auditor General’s report circulated on social media.

The two MPs are DA deputy chief whip Mike Waters and National Council of Provinces MP Bronwynn Engelbrecht.

They allegedly circulated a forged report titled “Patricia De Lille exposed” on social media.

The reports included several breaches by De Lille related to the MyCiti bus procurement process; however, the document was confirmed to be fake by the Auditor-General.

De Lille initially threatened to sue the MPs if they did not apologise in public.

De Lille is set to lay the charges on Thursday morning at the Cape Town central police station.

De Lille resigned from mayoral duties on October 31 following a long-drawn-out battle with DA leaders who said they had lost confidence in her ability to lead the City. They also accused her of being involved in corrupt activities.

Share this article









2 Shares

Comments

comments