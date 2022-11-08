Deadline for comments on refurbishment of Wynberg public transport interchange set for 9 Dec 22

Share this article

LOCAL

Cape Town residents are encouraged to submit their comments on the proposed major refurbishment of the Wynberg public transport interchange. Around 48k commuters from across the City frequent the area every day.

The City of Cape Town says it has developed its concept plan to improve transport operations in the vicinity of the Wynberg railway station. The area has deteriorated into a criminal hotspot in recent years, overridden by homelessness and substance abuse.

The city’s Rob Quintas says upgrades include two new minibus-taxi facilities, two MyCiTi stations, road refurbishments as well as walking and cycling lanes.

The changes facilitate holding areas and loading bays for minibus-taxis and GABS between peak-hour periods, include offices, washing facilities, ablutions, security and cleaning services and is expected to improve general safety and security through design elements, and additional lighting.

The trading in the area will also be able to continue through agreement with the Economic Development department.

The deadline for public comment is 9 December 2022, which can be submitted via www.capetown.gov.za/haveyoursay, emailing Transport.news@capetown.gov.za or hand-written comments to Subcouncil 20 office.

A public information session will further be hosted on Thursday, 17 November 2022, at the Wittebome Civic Centre on the corner of Rosmead and Byrnes Avenues, Wittebome, Wynberg, between 2pm and 7pm.

Read more here: https://bit.ly/3Th6c5k

VOC