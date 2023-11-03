Deadline looms for accredited Hajj travel operators to register for hajj 2024

Share this article

By Ragheema Mclean

The South African Hajj and Umrah Council (SAHUC) said accredited IATA travel operators have until 17H00 to register for the 2024 upcoming 1445H/2024 Hajj season.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast on Friday morning, Yusuf Cassim, Chairperson of the National Hajj Operator Accreditation Committee, said operators had ample time to meet the deadline.

“The portal has been open for at least four weeks, which was more than enough time for operators to register, unfortunately the deadline is on Friday and late submissions will not be allowed,” he stressed.

Cassim elaborated on the application process, emphasizing that once accredited operators submit their applications, there is a well-defined and thorough processing procedure in place.

“We have a look at all applications that have been submitted, go through them, and scrutinize them. The biggest challenge will most likely be the financial aspect of things. To see the financial viability of the operators and whether they can stand on their own two feet and not misuse funds provided by prospective hujaaj,” he stressed.

When asked how SAHUC hopes to address the concerns raised by the public in terms of service delivery, Cassiem said SAHUC treats any concerns or complaints raised against operators with the utmost seriousness and diligence.

“An appeals process is usually followed as per SAHUC’s constitution. Any appeals that operators would like to raise with SAHUC, need to be addressed in writing to the secretary general of SAHUC,” he concluded.

SAHUC said it hopes to conclude the accreditation process by 17 November 2023.

Photo: Pexels