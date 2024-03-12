Deadline looms for electricity meter updates

Share this article

By Loushe Jordaan Gilbert

All prepaid electricity meters will stop working next year unless they are updated. Eskom and municipalities are working tirelessly to make sure that by the end of December 2024, all updates are concluded.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast on Tuesday morning, Beverley van Reenen, City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Energy said the date for all expired meters will be in December and this applies to every meter is the country.

“It is important to note that the prepaid meters are not being changed, they will work the same as they work now, they are just being recoded. The only change coming in now is if the meter is not recoded, it will not accept the tokens purchased after December 2024”, she said.

Van Reenen further states that the City of Cape Town’s Energy team is on standby to assist anyone who still experiences any difficulties when trying to update their meters.

“We have assisted almost all of the areas that we have earmarked. We do note that there are some Township areas that we still have to attend to, and we will, we just have to try and determine exactly which areas need assistance first and ensure that our teams attend to those before the deadline we have set out for ourselves,” she stated.

When asked if the city will reach its deadline, Van Reenan said that she is confident that they will as they are working in stages and have thus far reached all its targets.

“We are ahead of time, with almost all our areas met, we are positive that we would achieve the deadline that we have set out for ourselves,” she added.

With so many reports of city officials being impersonated, the city said no official will visit a customer unless prior arrangements have been made.

“Our officials will contact customers ahead of time to ensure that someone is at home when they do visit the area. It is important to note that as a customer you have any right to deny personnel entry to your home if they do not produce valid identification when requested,” she stressed.

Should any difficulties be experienced when trying to update your electricity meter, or for any general enquiries contact 0860 103 089.