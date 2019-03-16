Deadly mosque attack: Ramaphosa sends condolences to New Zealand

The gun assaults left 49 people dead and another 20 seriously injured.

New Zealand police commissioner Mike Bush said four people were in custody after the “unprecedented” slaughter of Muslim worshippers.

“The government and the people of South Africa convey their deepest condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones and wish all the injured a speedy recovery,” Ramaphosa said.

“The South African Diplomatic Mission in Wellington has been directed to provide consular assistance and support to any South Africans affected,” the president added.

(Source: News24)