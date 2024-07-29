Deadly shooting incident in Elsies River claims two lives

Share this article

By Ragheema Mclean

A tragic shooting incident in Elsies River resulted in the deaths of a 17-year-old boy and a 26-year-old woman, while three others sustained serious injuries on Sunday.

SAPS Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi confirmed that Elsies River detectives are currently investigating the incident.

“At around 04:20, unknown gunmen opened fire at the occupants of a house in Alard Road in Clarke Estate. A male aged 17 and a female aged 26 did not survive the onslaught on their lives, while two males aged 18 and 20 and a female aged 41 were admitted to the hospital with serious gunshot wounds,” Swartbooi stated.

Swartbooi said the motive for the double murder and attempted murder is yet to be determined.

“The unknown suspects fled the scene, and they are yet to be arrested.”

Speaking to VOC News, Chairperson of the Elsies River Community Policing Forum (CPF) Imran Mukadam, expressed deep concern over the ongoing violence in the community.

“The community of Elsies River, together with the Elsies CPF is deeply disturbed by the latest violence. The killings just don’t stop; guns are everywhere.”

“We are at our wits’ end along with SAPS and law enforcement agencies from the City of Cape Town. We are appealing to the community to come forward with information regarding firearms.”

Furthermore, he highlighted several planned interventions that aim to address gun violence in the community, including prayer marches, picketing, and encouraging religious leaders in the area to engage with gang leaders.

“It is unacceptable that we are losing so many young lives for no apparent reason other than the proliferation of firearms and drugs in our area.”

He also emphasized the need for serious intervention to address the root causes of violence on the Cape Flats.

“We need to find out where these guns are coming from and root them out of our society,” Mukadam noted.

