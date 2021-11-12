Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

Death of former Apartheid President met with mixed emotions

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Social media has been flooded with mixed emotions following the passing of former Apartheid president Frederick William de Klerk.

Condolences poured in for De Klerk who died due to cancer in his Cape Town home yesterday.

He served as former deputy president under Nelson Mandela’s one-term presidency. Parliament is among those who praised De Klerk’s leadership as he ushered in democracy in South Africa.

President Cyril Ramaphosa says although the party he led cannot be remembered for good, De Klerk took a different path. Many media outlets described De Klerk as a peacemaker.

The Ahmad Kathrada and Desmond Tutu Foundations took a different stance, joining those who say the 85-year-old had not taken sufficient accountability for the atrocities committed during his and his predecessors’ reign.

Some felt that a ‘state funeral’ would be a slap in the face of the millions of non-white families devastated by the Apartheid regime and who continue to suffer its consequences.

VOC


Share this article
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2021 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.