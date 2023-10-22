Death toll in Gaza Strip due to Israeli attacks reaches over 4,300

Share this article

The death toll in the Gaza Strip due to the ongoing Israeli attacks has climbed to 4,385, Health Ministry officials in the besieged enclave said Saturday, Anadolu Agency reports.

The ministry said that 1,756 children were among the people killed in the Israeli attacks.

The conflict in Gaza, under Israeli bombardment and blockade since Oct. 7, began when Hamas initiated Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, a multi-pronged surprise attack that included a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel by land, sea, and air. It said the incursion was in retaliation for the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and growing violence by Israeli settlers.

The Israeli military then launched Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip.

Officials have said that more than 1,400 people in Israel have been killed in the conflict.

Earlier today, a humanitarian convoy of 20 trucks began to enter the Gaza Strip from the Egyptian side of the Rafah crossing, the first since the armed conflict broke out between Israel and Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7.

Source: Middle East Monitor