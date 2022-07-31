Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
Death toll in KZN Mariannhill shooting rises to seven 31 July 2022, 10:15 AM |

LOCAL

KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police spokesperson, Jay Naicker says the death toll in the Mariannhill tuck shop shooting outside Durban, has risen to seven.

Seven people have died and another has been wounded after unknown attackers opened fire at the tuck shop.

Six people were fatally shot on Saturday night and the seventh person died on Sunday morning.

Among the people killed are the tuck shop owner and his two sons.

Simphiwe Mpithimpithi says he still cannot believe that his father, Phumlani, has passed away. His father was among the people shot on Saturday.

The Mzobe family, who have lost four members of the extended family in the mass shooting at a tuck shop, has called on the police to investigate the case thoroughly and to apprehend the killers.

Video: SABC News visits the tuck shop where people were shot on and killed on Saturday night 

Minister Cele’s reflection

KZN police have launched a manhunt for a group of attackers .

Police Minister Bheki Cele says police in KZN have already made some progress in their investigation of Saturday’s shooting at the a tuck-shop in Mariannhill.

Cele says he’s confident that the suspects will be found soon.

“Usually KZN, they respond much quicker than other provinces. It does look like some good people have given some clues already this morning, we have some photos of those shooters, that’s the information I have, in a shortest possible time, we have to find those people,” says Cele.

Source: SABC


