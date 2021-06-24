Death toll increases to 8 in Gugulethu shooting

Share this article

















Western Cape police say eight people have now died following Wednesday’s shooting in Gugulethu on the Cape Flats.

Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa says five people died on the scene and three others died in hospital.

One person was injured during the attack.

She says the victims were attending a traditional ceremony in the NY 79 area.

Police Minister Bheki Cele and the Acting Western Cape Provincial Commissioner Major General Thembisile Patekile will on Wednesday visit the scene of the attack.

Police have launched a manhunt for the killers, mobilising all resources in search of the gunmen, as per the 72-hour activation plan.

Intervention

The Gugulethu Development Forum (GDF) has called for immediate intervention by the Minister of Police to look into killings in the area.

The GDF has condemned the incident.

Spokesperson Lumkile Mzukwa says they are tired of living in fear in the community. He has appealed to authorities to urgently bring the culprits to book.

Source: SABC