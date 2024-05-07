Death toll rises in George multi-storey building collapse

Share this article

By Ragheema Mclean

The George Municipality in the Western Cape is reeling from the aftermath of a tragic incident as the death toll now stands at six following the collapse of a multi-storey construction building on Monday.

Authorities have raised concerns that the death toll could rise.

Reports indicate that at the time of the collapse, seventy-five construction workers were present at the site of the multi-storey apartment complex.

Speaking on VOC’s News Beat show, Executive Mayor of George, Leon Van Wyk, said that investigations are currently underway to ascertain the cause behind the catastrophic collapse, which remains unknown.

Van Wyk said that 28 individuals have been rescued from the rubble thus far, while 47 others remain unaccounted for.

“The Department of Labour, with jurisdiction over such incidents, is spearheading the investigation. Additionally, the site has been cordoned off as a crime scene, prompting a parallel investigation by SAPS. The province has also initiated an engineering-focused inquiry,” Van Wyk explained.

Although foul play has not been conclusively determined, Van Wyk emphasized that investigations would shed light on any potential malfeasance.

“Immediate humanitarian aid has been extended to affected families, complemented by counseling services facilitated by the Department of Social Development.”

“Our heartfelt sympathies are with the families and all those impacted, anxiously awaiting news of their loved ones,” Mayor Leon Van Wyk expressed.

Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa extended his deepest condolences to the relatives and friends of the victims.

He highlighted the need for a thorough investigation to provide closure to the community and avert similar disasters in the future.

As the investigation continues, Victoria Street remains inaccessible at the York Street intersection, along with a segment midway down the street.

The public is urged to steer clear of the area due to the ongoing presence of emergency vehicles and personnel.

VOC News

Photo: Supplied