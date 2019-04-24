Voice of the Cape
[Image Source: News24 / Twitter]

Death toll rises to 51 in KZN floods

By on Local, News
Parts of the Eastern Cape, especially Port St Johns, have also suffered flooding from the heavy rains.

The death toll following the devastating floods in KwaZulu-Natal has risen to 51. The Weather Service is warning that the rains will continue over the province on Wednesday with the weather only expected to clear from on Thursday.

KZN COGTA MEC, Nomusa Dube-Ncube says they’re grateful that President Cyril Ramaphosa has cut short his trip to the African Union (AU) summit in Egypt to come assess the flood situation.

Ramaphosa was attending an emergency AU Troika Summit convened in Egypt and returned to South Africa on Tuesday night.

President Ramaphosa will be visiting KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape on Wednesday to assess the damages caused by the floods.

Parts of the Eastern Cape – especially Port St Johns – have also suffered flooding from the heavy rains. Three people are reported to have died in the Eastern Cape. Sashin Naidoo reports…

The most hard areas in KZN include Chatsworth, Malvern, Overport, Pinetown and Amanzimtoti. In Chatsworth, south of Durban, rescue workers recovered nine bodies on Tuesday after a mudslide destroyed the home of a caretaker at Westcliff Secondary School.

Just a few kilometres away in Malvern, a house collapsed on nine family members while they were asleep. Seven of them were killed and two are in critical condition in hospital. – Additional reporting Sashin Naidoo

Watch related video below:

(Source: SABC News)

