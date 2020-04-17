Deaths from COVID-19 jump to 48 in SA

Share this article

















South Africa has recorded 99 new coronavirus cases and 14 more deaths. The number of coronavirus cases risen to 2605 from 2 506 on Wednesday.

Gauteng is still leading with 969 cases. In a statement, the Department of Health has also confirmed that the number of COVID-19 related deaths has jumped to 48 from 34.

” It is with regret that we inform the public that the COVID-19 related deaths is now 48. We note that two provinces, ie, Limpopo and Eastern Cape have also recorded their first deaths. We convey our condolences to the families. ”

KwaZulu-Natal has the most number of deaths with 20.

Gauteng has six deaths despite the large number of confirmed cases. While the number of confirmed cases continues to increase , the department is pleased with the number of recoveries.

So far there are 903 recoveries. More than 95 000 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in South Africa.

Source: SABCNews

Share this article

















Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments