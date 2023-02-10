Declaring energy crisis a national state of disaster is ill-considered: DA

Share this article

Democratic Alliance (DA) Leader, John Steenhuisen, says it was ill considered for President Cyril Ramaphosa to declare the electricity crisis a National State of Disaster.

Steenhuisen was reacting to Ramaphosa’s announcement that Co-operative Governance Minister, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, has already gazetted the state of disaster.

“Well, I think the big concern for us is the National State of Disaster. We believe that it is ill-considered. We saw the looting and maladministration that went on the last state of disaster. As long as the stupid regulations that have been passed left right and centre… that actually ended up harming the economy and killing job even more. We don’t believe it’s necessary to have a national state of disaster to deal with an electricity problem.”

Meanwhile, The DA has also stated its intentions to challenge the state of disaster in court.

Source: SABC News