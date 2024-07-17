Decrease in fuel prices predicted for August

Share this article

By Loushe Jordaan Gilbert

Mid-month data presented by the Automobile Association (AA)indicates a slight decrease in fuel prices for the month of August.

AA spokesperson Eleanor Mavimbela said on Tuesday motorists can expect some relief at petrol stations as petrol prices show a slight decrease.

“Motorists had two consecutive months of substantial fuel decreases, and the tide appears to be turning and South Africans can expect either minor relief at the pumps in petrol prices and slight increases to diesel and paraffin prices in August,” she said.

Mavimbela further provided a slight indication of what the numbers reflect at present.

“95-octane petrol is down seven-cents per litre and 93-octane petrol down four-cents per litre. Diesel prices may slightly go down by one-cent per litre. While illuminating paraffin could increase by approximately six-cents per litre. Despite decreases, high fuel prices persist, urging a review of the fuel price structure for sustainable solutions,” she said.

Mavimbela stressed that the current data is not a final outlook of the exact changes and that changes can still occur before the month of August.

“It’s important to remember that this is mid-month data and that the price outlook may still change drastically over the next two weeks before the official August adjustment is made, especially since the data is edging so close to revealing a different trajectory,” she noted.

Photo: Sourced