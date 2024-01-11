Delay in grant payments is not a technical glitch-SASSA

Share this article

By Loushe Jordaan Gilbert

With many people recovering from the holiday festivities, thousands of South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) beneficiaries were left penniless as their social grants did not reflect for the month of January.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast on Thursday, SASSA spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi confirmed that SASSA is aware of the issue and that the matter is being addressed.

“We received numerous calls from beneficiaries who did not receive their grant payment. This was due to incorrect banking details provided when beneficiaries were applying for grants or changing their methods of payments. We have also been made aware that many people are still collecting grants for people that are deceased and for those who no longer qualify for these grants,” he explained.

Letsatsi further urged grant recipients to provide correct banking details when they apply for their social grants for the first time or when they amend their personal details.

“It must be mentioned that bank verification is conducted every month with the different banks as part of industry practice. Should details provided to SASSA differ from the details being verified during account number verification, payment delay will occur,” he stressed.

When asked if the affected grant beneficiaries will receive a double payment next month, Letsatsi said it was best that those beneficiaries contact their nearest SASSA office.