Delay in Joslin Smith case frustrates community, moves to High Court

By Ragheema Mclean

The Vredenburg Magistrate’s Court has postponed the case against four accused linked to the disappearance of six-year-old Joslin Smith to 16 September 2024.

The matter was remanded to this date, pending a transfer to the Western Cape High Court, where the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) intends to pursue charges of kidnapping and human trafficking.

Joslin Smith went missing from her home in the Middelpos informal settlement in Saldanha Bay nearly five months ago.

The accused include Joslin’s mother, Kelly Smith, her boyfriend Jacquin Appollis, friend Steveno van Rhyn, and Lourentia Lombard.

Kelly Smith, who is pregnant with her fourth child, faces serious charges alongside the others.

Spokesperson for the NPA, Eric Ntabazalila said that while investigations are ongoing, the State is prepared for trial proceedings after the September court date.

“After the 16th of September, we will start drafting an indictment and summary of facts which we will hand to the accused when they appear again and we will transfer the matter to the high court,” he said.

Meanwhile, the community has expressed growing frustration over the delays in the case.

Speaking to VOC News Saldanha Bay councillor Vernon Vraagom said the community is not happy with the case being postponed.

“The community is angry. It’s been five months since Joslin disappeared. We understand that it’s a sensitive case, but we want answers. All the community wants is for them to say where Joslin is.”

Vraagom added, “We are angry and feel like the system is failing us. We don’t know why the case can’t be heard before the judge and nobody is telling us anything.”

He noted “On the other hand, it’s also good that the case gets referred to the high court. If the accused are found guilty, the punishment will be more severe.”

As the investigation continues, Vraagom said the community remains hopeful for Joslin’s safe return.

