Delft fire leaves more than 30 people displaced

Share this article

By Ragheema Mclean

In a tragic turn of events, a destructive fire swept through a formal residence and several informal dwellings in Delft last week, leaving more than 30 people displaced.

Fyrosa Johnson (64), the homeowner, shared her harrowing experience with VOC News, recounting how residents in the Hague in Delft experienced load shedding from 12 pm to 2 pm last Thursday (January 11, 2024). Johnson said the restoration of electricity triggered the devastating fire.

She stressed:

“When the fire started, I wasn’t at home, but my tenants called me to say that the house was burning, and I rushed back home to see what was happening.”

Johnson explained that the fire originated from the electricity box situated at the back of the house, and ignited after the power was restored. Subsequently causing extensive damage to both the main residence and informal settlements in the backyard.

While the fire department is actively investigating the incident, Johnson is anxiously awaiting the official fire report to ascertain the precise cause of the fire.

City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson, Jermaine Carelse, said the City’s Fire and Rescue Service responded to the fire in Boomerang Street on January 11, 2024.

He stated, “A formal dwelling and four informal structures were destroyed, resulting in approximately 39 people being displaced.”

Carelse said the cause of the fire remains unknown.

Now grappling with the aftermath, Johnson, a pensioner, spoke of her financial challenges, stating, “My house is still open, burned inside; we can’t afford to fix things and really need assistance.”

Appealing for community support, she emphasized, “We need all the assistance we can get to rebuild our homes.” Expressing the loss of everything and the plight of her two foster boys aged 12 and 12=5, Johnson added, “They need school clothes, stationery, and shoes.”

The community is encouraged to reach out to Fyrosa at 067 925 6183 to offer assistance to the affected residents.

VOC NEWS

Photo: Supplied