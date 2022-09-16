Delft Library’s new digital service aims to change lives

Share this article

The City of Cape Town’s Delft Library has made it easier for patrons to find relevant information to assist them in making informed decisions about social issues that affect them.



Earlier this year, Delft Library launched its new online digital service which allows all members of the public, access to relevant up to date and current information via QR Codes, USB and Smartcape Computers.

The service is available to library and non-library users.

“Residents are faced with potentially life changing decisions every day and while some may seem easy, others are a commitment with serious consequences. With the right information, residents are able to make informed decisions about issues and aspects which affect their lives,” said the City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health, Councillor Patricia van der Ross.

Delft Library’s online digital service gives the user access to all the information they could possibly need on a topic in one location.

For example information on teen pregnancy includes a pregnancy booklet, information about clinics, hospitals, and terminating a pregnancy.

“The hard truth is that we need to ensure our residents have the information of all the options available to them. With this tool you don’t have to search all over the internet and possibly miss out on the resources or choices out there. It’s all in one place, so you can make the best possible decision for your situation,” said Councillor Van der Ross.

Other information packages include re-writing Grade 12, exam papers from previous years, admission to universities, employment, bursary applications, starting a business, social issues such as women and child abuse, gender based violence and dealing with illnesses such as cancer, bipolar mood disorder, epilepsy, and high blood pressure.

“Some of the packages help you to teach your child to read, dealing with troubled teenagers and editable CV templates. There are information packages on helping children deal with bullying, youth development and social grant applications, and much more.”

“I want to encourage our residents to access the information they need as it not only increases your knowledge, but it decreases anxiety and feelings of conflict you may have about the decisions you have to make,” added Councillor Van der Ross.

Photo CoCT