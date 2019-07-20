Delft police station commander’s car stoned in protest

Share this article

















Residents of Blikkiesdorp embarked on violent protest action in Delft on Friday in an attempt to draw attention to the high levels of crime, poverty and unemployment prevalent in the community.

The protesters burnt tyres and stoned vehicles, with several roads having to be closed off. The action station commander of the Delft police station’s personal vehicle was one of those to be stoned, the SABC reported.

The roads have since been reopened, the City of Cape Town said.

Delft Community Policing Forum chairperson Charles George said soldiers arrived in the area to monitor the situation.

“It’s just over 300 people that took to the streets this morning. The acting commander was en route to the station when he was also notified about the protest and when he arrived, his personal vehicle was stoned.

