Delft shooting claims two lives, two other people wounded

Share this article

Two men have been shot and killed in a Delft shooting.

Police said that the victims, aged 19 and 23-years-old, died after unknown suspects opened fire on them at Stellenbosch Arterial in the Freedom Farm area on Sunday.

Two others were wounded in the incident.

SAPS spokesperson, Colonel Andrè Traut, said that detectives were investigating the killing.

“Yesterday afternoon at around 16:50, two men aged 19 and 23, were shot and killed while two other males, aged 16 and 28, were wounded. unknown suspects opened fire at them at Stellenbosch Arterial at Freedom Farm, Delft. The circumstances are being investigated and arrests are yet to be made.”