Delft tops SAPS Crime Stats, escalating challenges spark urgent calls for action

By Ragheema Mclean

Once again, the community of Delft on the Cape Flats has featured in the SAPS top 10 list for murder, assault, and attempted murder.

According to the recent crime statistics, Delft witnessed a staggering 80 recorded murders between July and September, surpassing both provincial and national crime rates.

The persistently high crime levels in Delft are attributed to a myriad of factors, including an uneven allocation of police resources and a marked increase in population density.

Speaking on the VOC Breakfast show on Friday, Chairperson of the Delft Community Policing Forum (CPF), Reggie Maart, emphasized that numerous socio-economic challenges underpin the area’s high crime rates.

“If you look at Delft as a whole, Delft is a city on its own with so many challenges.”

Maart stressed that their concerns remain rooted in the growing population amidst limited resources.

“The public often assumes law enforcement can’t control the situation when they hear about 80 murders. Yet, infrastructure and the influx of people are major contributors as well.”

He highlighted that there was a crucial need for an additional police station in the community.

“We don’t need a bigger police station, we need another police station.”

Community members have long been advocating for the opening of a second police station in the area.

Currently, the entire Delft community is served by only one police station, prompting concerns and calls for additional police presence and resources in the area.

“There has been an ongoing discussion about constructing a new police station, they are currently exploring suitable grounds,” he added.

“You get crime that can be policed and then you get crimes that can’t be policed.”

Meanwhile, he said that loadshedding has also been a huge factor, noting that power cuts scheduled for early in the morning and late at night also provides individuals with an opportunity to commit crimes.

“Loadshedding becomes an opportunity for criminals, facilitating thefts, particularly in robberies, cable theft incidents, which in turn nurtures an environment for gang-related activities,” he explained.

These concerns have highlighted the need to get government to exempt the area from loadshedding during this time, he added.

Regarding plans for crime prevention during the festive season, he mentioned the implementation of increased police and parolee presence, especially in identified hotspot areas.

“This is to make sure the community and all the people coming into Delft are safe for the festive season.”

Photo: VOCfm/Stock file