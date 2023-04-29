Delivery truck recovered before owner realises it was stolen

Share this article

The owner of a delivery vehicle was shocked to discover it had been stolen and recovered.

Private security company PT Alarms said the Hyundai H100, which belongs to a concrete products company, was stolen from the Bluff in Durban south on Monday.

“The suspects, travelling on the N2 south headed towards Amanzimtoti, were spotted by vigilant PT Alarms tactical members.”

PT Alarms spokesperson Dhevan Govindasamy told TimesLIVE the suspects appeared to think they were being tracked by security officers on a routine patrol.

“The suspects swiftly abandoned the vehicle and fled.

“The ignition was damaged. I called the number on the door of the vehicle. That’s when the owner realised his van had been stolen,” said Govindasamy.

Security officers were unable to trace the suspects.

Source: TimesLIVE