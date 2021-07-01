Facebook-f
From the news desk

Delta variant driving steep increase in Covid indicators in WC

News, VOC NewsNo Comments
Western Cape health authorities say they’re working to sustain the sector, amid a 51% week-on-week increase in the number of new coronavirus cases, driven by the Delta variant.

Western Cape hosts the second highest number of cases after Gauteng, which faces severe challenges.

There are currently over 18 500 active cases. Around 1,430 new infections are being diagnosed daily, as well as daily increases of around 135 hospital admissions and 25 deaths.

Head of health doctor Keith Cloete said all districts are showing steep increases, urging residents to be vigilant with preventative measures, particularly avoiding social gatherings.


