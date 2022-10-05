Demands for WCED accountability, reinstatement of former Heathfield High principal

Share this article

Impassioned calls to have former Heathfield High School principal Wesley Neumann reinstated were made at a briefing in the Cape Town CBD today. The Good Party, ANC, EFF and Al Jamaah were among those in attendance, alongside organisations such as United SA, SA 1st Forum and Heal the Hood. Neumann is contesting his dismissal for refusing to reopen the school during a peak in covid-19 infections in 2020.

The prolonged dispute between the former principal and the Western Cape Education Department recently headed to the Education Labour Relations Council, which is being appealed for being “beyond its jurisdiction”.

Members at today’s press briefing lauded Neumann for his courageous stance and lamented the WCED for its ‘persecution’ of those who ‘speak truth to power’. They labelled the departments’ disciplinary action as indicative of the ‘racist and classist’ way former Model C principals are treated.

Demands were also made for the extent of the WCED’s expenditure, quoted at R2.68 million thus far, to face scrutiny, and for personal cost orders to be issued if the case is indeed found to be a waste of taxpayer money. The WCED has committed to providing a full response soon.

This is a developing story.

Photo: VOCfm