Demands made for bail to be denied to alleged Khayelitsha kidnappers

Friends and relatives of Abira Dekhta’s family are demanding bail be denied to the seven suspects arrested in connection with her kidnapping.
The male suspects appeared in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on charges of kidnapping and extortion on Thursday, after police rescued the eight-year-old from a shack in Khayelitsha on Monday.
Protestors gathered outside of court, pointing to a lack of arrests in other kidnapping cases as well as the regular release of suspects accused of serious crimes.
The girl was snatched from her scholar transport in Gatesville on 4th November 2022, and held captive for nearly a dozen days. Although physically unharmed, the child is receiving counseling.
The court heard that the suspects attempted to escape arrest, while two women who were initially apprehended could not be positively linked to the crimes. Bail applications are expected to be heard on December 7th.
