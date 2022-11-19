Demands made for bail to be denied to alleged Khayelitsha kidnappers

LOCAL

Friends and relatives of Abira Dekhta’s family are demanding bail be denied to the seven suspects arrested in connection with her kidnapping.

Protestors gathered outside of court, pointing to a lack of arrests in other kidnapping cases as well as the regular release of suspects accused of serious crimes.

The girl was snatched from her scholar transport in Gatesville on 4th November 2022, and held captive for nearly a dozen days. Although physically unharmed, the child is receiving counseling.