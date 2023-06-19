Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

Democratic Front slams PA’s political detentions in West Bank

International, NewsNo Comments
The Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine (DFLP) yesterday condemned the Palestinian Authority (PA)’s political detentions in the occupied West Bank.

In a statement, the DFLP said the PA had detained seven student activists studying at Birzeit University, “investigated them, tortured them and kept three of them in custody.”

According to the DFLP’s statement, the PA security services “refused to release detained students who had been ordered to be freed by courts.”

The DFLP accused the PA of “degrading the judiciary and ignoring the law.”

On Sunday, the PA security services stormed the homes of several Palestinian university students across the occupied West Bank, beat them and kidnapped them, including the Head of the Students Union at Birzeit University, Abdul Majeed Hassan.

Hamas, in a statement, condemned the physical abuse Hassan received in front of his family and his kidnapping.

Birzeit University also slammed the kidnapping of Hassan and his friends, and called for the PA to stop targeting its students and to release all of those detained on political grounds.

The DFLP said that the PA’s detention and chasing of the Palestinians “is an extension of the Israeli aggression” against them. Calls for all political prisoners to be released immediately.

Source: Middle East Monitor 


