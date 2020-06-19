DENOSA raises concerns over over-burdened, stressed healthcare workers at CT hospital

Share this article

















By Tauhierah Salie

Nursing union DENOSA will be supporting a picket outside False bay hospital in Fish Hoek on Friday, where healthcare workers claim they are being exploited. It comes as the Western Cape prepares to reach its peak in coronavirus infections by month end.

Speaking to VOC’s Breakfast Beat on Friday morning, the unions Western Cape chairperson Eleanor Roberts, explained that nurses are anxious, overworked and buckling under the pressure presented by the pandemic. Roberts elaborated by noting the nurse’s advocacy of sufficient Personal Protective Equipment- which government has repeatedly emphasised to be of utmost importance in the workplace. This is especially crucial at hospitals where staff are at high risk of contracting the disease.

She said “at the beginning” of the outbreak, healthcare workers were instructed not to wear masks “because they must be brave” for the sake of patients. When the number of cases spiked however, provision was made, but not for everyone.

Speaking on behalf of the nurses, Roberts said that the providing of PPE is dependent on the work area. This means that only those in direct contact with CO-VID patients, for example, have access to the hazmat suits. She added that the World Health Organisation recommended either the Hazmat suit or theatre gown as the required protective gear to treat patients. Other staff are alleged to only be provided with a plastic apron, mask and gloves, which the union feels are insufficient in infection control.

Another concern is the mental well-being of the nurses, who report being overburdened and tired. Many of them fear contracting the disease themselves as well as passing it on to their families. Roberts said that the union’s observations revealed however, that although the Department of Health has availed the Metropolitan Health Forum as an entity where nurses can receive telephonic counselling, “they won’t readily do this by themselves.” She also noted the presence of online support through social media groups.

“They (nurses) must try to improve this issue around speaking about their mental state because it seems we are always the carers. We also want the community to take heed that our nurses are under strain,” said Roberts.

A problem that has been in existence for at least 6 years, Roberts said, is a shortage of nursing staff. According to Roberts, hospitals had, prior to COVID-19, “thrived on agencies and overtime”, with some staff being redeployed as per the provinces strategy to flatten the curve. She added that the reliance on agencies “was stopped when Covid-19 came, for fear of having nurses become carriers of the virus.”

“Agencies staff have been contracted to Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) and other field hospitals. As a result, there is still a severe shortage to our already over-burdened nurses. We could only work 30% overtime before Covid, but now at the hospital we can work more. We feel this is a type of exploitation because why now and not before?” questioned Roberts.

Added to this, is also having to fill in duties other than just nursing. Roberts said that staff have also been roped in with cleaning duties, since many cleaning organisations closed during the initial lockdown stages. This, she noted, is against a policy which states that nurses cannot do “non-nursing duties”.

“There’s already a shortage of nurses so how can a nurse still do cleaning duties? We heard of concerned like that and that should not be the process, it doesn’t sit well with us.“

At the start of June, the Western Cape Health Department announced that due to a shortage of COVID-19 testing kits, only high-risk patients will be tested. These included those with underlying pre-conditions, those over the age of 55 and frontline workers such as nurses and doctors.

Although healthcare workers formed part of those eligible to get tested, Roberts said that managers reportedly denied tests to healthcare workers who didn’t have “proper symptoms”.

“Some of those that test(ed) on their own initiative also came out positive,” she said.

Roberts stated that a picket drawing attention to a shortage of staff, provision of PPE’s for all employees and alleged exploitation, will be held at the hospital at “lunchtime” on Friday.

“We just want the nurses out there to stay safe and know that we are for them. Our slogan is ‘United we care and share’.”

