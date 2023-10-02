Department Basic Education welcomes adoption of BELA bill

Share this article

The Department of Basic Education has welcomed the adoption of BELA bill by the Portfolio Committee on Basic Education.

Earlier last week, the Portfolio Committee on Basic Education adopted the bill and will now present it to the National Assembly.

Minister Angie Motshekga says the BELA bill has been in the pipeline for almost 10 years. She says it is not a curriculum bill, but the bill for the management and administration of the system.

“The aim of the Bill is to bring certain technical and substantive adjustments to the South Africa Act and the Employment Educational Act. The Bill also seeks to clarify certain existing provisions and to insert certain provisions to cover matters which are not provided for In the existing legislation and some of the amendments came about as a result of court cases as in issues of admission where we have been losing cases because the law does not help us to insist on school admitting learners because power we give power to SGB,” says Motshekga.

Source: SABC News