By Kouthar Sambo

Early reports revealed that the Department of Home Affairs cut the visas and permits backlog in half. Additionally, the department has warned that nearly 700,000 people’s IDs may be canceled and that they would have 30 days to explain why they should remain valid.

Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive show on Monday, Minister of the Department of Home Affairs Dr Leon Schreiber said the challenges present an opportunity to make a difference.

“People have lost hope that things can better, and I believe that if we show that even Home Affairs can make positive changes, it will restore the hope that South Africa itself can work,” expressed Schreiber.

He further stressed the importance of transitioning into a digital transformation, as part of reducing the backlog.

“The department is working to embrace digital transformation to ensure we are closing the processes to corruption while speeding up efficiency by using the technology that is available to us.”

Photo: VOCfm [Stock file]


