Department of Transport plans to introduce high-speed trains

By Lee-Yandra Paulsen

Progress continues on the government’s plans to introduce high-speed train systems in the country, according to the Department of Transport.

In response to a written parliamentary Q&A, the department confirmed that it is still developing the high-speed rail (HSR) framework, which is an integral part of the National Rail Policy adopted by the cabinet in March 2022.

Drawing guidance from the National Rail Policy, the HSR framework establishes the basis for prioritizing HSR corridors within the country, the department explained. It identifies the objectives of the HSR system and the criteria for prioritization and ranking of potential HSR corridors.

The department provided an update on the current status of the framework, stating that the next step involves conducting feasibility studies on the prioritized HSR corridors. However, this is dependent on obtaining necessary approvals and securing funding.

Bullet train aspirations have long been held by the government, stemming from President Cyril Ramaphosa’s 2019 State of the Nation address, in which he envisioned South African cities connected by high-speed trains and adorned with skyscrapers.

The reality, however, contrasts with these ambitious goals. South Africa’s rail networks have experienced a decline, rendering them virtually unusable for passenger transport and severely impeding heavy haul and freight operations. The railway lines have fallen victim to criminal activities, resulting in extensive theft and degradation. In response, the government imposed a ban on the export of scrap metal as a deterrent.

The deteriorating rail network has been deemed an economic calamity comparable to the power crisis faced by Eskom. It has hindered port operations and caused significant damage to other transportation systems, such as roads, which have had to absorb the lost capacity.

The National Rail Policy aims to address these issues. The transport department seeks to accelerate investments in the rail sector, initiating a “railway renaissance” by developing high-speed and heavy-haul transit systems.

Currently, the government is finalizing a strategy that will allow provincial governments to run passenger trains. The City of Cape Town announced this week that the transport department has committed to gazetting a “Devolution Strategy” in 2023 to enable this transition.

VOC News

Photo: Pixabay