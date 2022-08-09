Dept of Sports, Arts and Culture to host a march commemorating Women’s Day

Share this article

The Department of Sports, Arts and Culture in conjunction with women from various law enforcement agencies in Gauteng will host a march on Tuesday in Pretoria Central.

The march is in commemoration of the 9th of August 1956 women’s march to Union Buildings against the introduction of the apartheid pass laws for black women.

Women’s Day – a national holiday – celebrates the 1956 march.

The marchers will gather from 08:00 am at Church Square, before heading to the Union Buildings in Arcadia. Motorists are advised to expect traffic delays due to road closures along the route.

TMPD spokesperson, Rebone Molapo says, “The route of the march is as follows: From Church Square they will join Madiba Street and proceed straight until they reach Union Buildings in Arcadia, Pretoria. The following intersections will be affected: Paul Kruger Street, Thabo Sehume Street, Lillian Ngoyi Street, Sisulu Street, Du Toit Street, Nelson Mandela Drive, Steve Biko Road, Hamilton Street and Government Avenue. They are expected to disperse from Union Buildings at 11:00. Tshwane Metro Police officers will be deployed to monitor march and all affected streets.”

Meanwhile, the Eastern Cape provincial government is marking women’s day in Matatiele .

The government plans to engage the community in a dialogue to hear directly the challenges women from the area face.

The dialogue will be used by the provincial government, lead by the premier, Oscar Mabuyane, to highlight key issues that affect women in the Eastern Cape.

Gender Based Violence and femicide will be at the centre of the commemoration.

The theme for the day is: ‘Women’s Socio-Economic Rights and Empowerment: Building Back Better for Women’s improved resilience’.

Source: SABC News