Dept’s working to assist CT residents affected by WC storm

Various departments are, on Wednesday, working to assist residents of Cape Town affected by the cold fronts hitting the Western Cape.

A storm made landfall on Sunday evening, prompting weather warnings of heavy downpours and wind gusts of up to 140 km/h.

The strong winds have damaged properties in numerous areas, while roads and homes have been flooded across the City.

The City of Cape Town’s Disaster Risk Management says informal settlements have been worse hit by flooding, including those in Khayelitsha, Gugulethu, Phillipi, Mfuleni, Langa, Masiphumelele, Strand and Hout Bay.

Residents in Belmont Park in Kraaifontein, Goedmond in Durbanville and Sonstraal Heights in Brackenfell have also been hit.

The overflowing of the Vygieskraal canal has further affected residents in the area and Hadijie Ebrahim informal settlement.

The City says covid-19 protocols do not allow it to provide emergency sheltering in community facilities, adding that collaboration with SASSA is underway, to provide relief such as meals and blankets to priority areas.

VOC