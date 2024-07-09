Deputy Minister of Social Development Department details 5 year plan

Share this article

By Rachel Mohamed

South Africans bore witness to the swearing-in ceremony of new members of Parliament last week Wednesday. The new cabinet now comprises of several different political parties that form part of the coalition government better known as the Government of National Unity (GNU).

Speaking on VOC Breakfast on Monday, the president of the Al-Jamah Party and the newly appointed deputy minister of social development Ganief Hendricks expressed the need for the government to work with other private organizations.

“As you know we have six branches [within the department], [I am] very keen to start to get to know what the mandate is. I’m just one or two days into the job. Yesterday we were in Lenasia and had to meet about 300 people who are mostly members of non-profit organizations and bring them together along with business people, and the private sector because the government cannot solve the many challenges that we have alone,” said Hendricks.

He further explained the role of NGOs in dealing with substance abuse.

“The NPOs are responsible for providing and assisting with the problem of drugs. In Gauteng, all the drug centres have closed not only Gauteng but around the country, but we need to do something dramatic to assist people in getting out of drugs,” added Hendricks.

He also learned that NPOs are not getting access to funding when it comes to receiving funding. As a person with experience working on the ground, over the years Hendricks wants to ‘revolutionize the department of Social Development and be the best in government.

He also mentioned the time constraints they are faced with, to meet the goals of the National Development Plan to deal with poverty. According to Hendricks, the department does not want to be looking at alleviating poverty but to eradicate it.

“One of the challenges [we face] is that the clock is ticking so [come] 2030 the National Development Plan indicates poverty [needs to eradicated] as we only have six years left and we are keen as ministers to achieve that objective”, he added.

In the next five years, the deputy minister plans to deal with several issues ranging from helping people to be drug-free to non-profit organizations being trouble-free regarding their funding.

Further to this, Hendricks highlighted the need to ensure grant recipients are reduced in number. However, for those who do receive social welfare that it is paid out on time without any inconveniences caused.

Photo: Al jama-ah / X