Detective will ‘sleep better’ after child murder probe uncovers serial rapist’s 30-year crime spree

Described by the prosecutor as a “monster” and “repetitive offender who indiscriminately targets young girls for sexual pleasure”, he was convicted by the high court in Cape Town in October on 21 charges and sentenced on Tuesday to nine life terms plus 28 years and six months’ imprisonment after the court found no compelling reasons to deviate from the minimum sentence.

The charges included eight counts of rape of children, sexual assault and sexual exploitation of children, several counts of assault of children, kidnapping, incest, desecration of a corpse and absconding from parole.

Capt Martino Plaatjies — an experienced detective with 32 years’ service in the police, 17 of which in the family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit (FCS) — started probing the death of Van Wyk in 2020. Her killer was out on parole at the time.

The court found he had violated Van Wyk’s corpse by cutting off one of her hands.

Her body was found on the N1 towards Worcester.

Plaatjies delved into the suspect’s past and “uncovered an array of offences ranging from assault, indecent assault, kidnapping, multiple counts of rape and murder”.

He said the rapist “had gained the trust of the seven victims, six of whom were children, and family members” and had “manipulated and abused the relationship”.

Plaatjies uncovered a crime spree spanning three decades which “started with an indecent assault of a family member that was initially not reported”.

After the hefty sentence, Plaatjies said he would “sleep better”.

Western Cape police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembisile Patekile congratulated the detective.

“We hope the outcome of this case will serve as motivation to other detectives investigating similar cases. Though this may be cold comfort for the family of Tazne van Wyk, [the rapist’s] sentence will ensure he remains incarcerated away from children,” said Patekile.

Prosecutor Lenro Badenhorst described the man in court as a “monster who cannot be tolerated in a civilised community”.

He said the rapist was “a repetitive offender who indiscriminately targets young girls for sexual pleasure and therefore his moral blameworthiness is high. The accused should be punished with the most severe punishment possible for his reprehensible actions.”

Badenhorst argued there were no reasonable prospects of rehabilitation.

“He is a danger to society and a long-term sentence would be an appropriate punishment for the offences. The chances to reoffend are very high. He has shown no remorse.”

According to the prosecution, in 2001 the man kidnapped and killed a relative. He was handed a 10-year jail sentence for culpable homicide and kidnapping. He was also convicted for child neglect.

