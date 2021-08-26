DHL WP shuffle pack for Durban trip

Share this article

















There are five changes to the DHL Western Province forward pack for their Carling Currie Cup encounter with the Cell C Sharks in Durban on Saturday.

DHL Western Province require a win in their final league match, which kicks off at 19h00 on Saturday at Jonsson Kings Park, in order to qualify for the play-offs.

Up front there are two new props in Leon Lyons and Neethling Fouche starting on either side of hooker Andre-Hugo Venter.

Johan du Toit shifts from the loose trio into the second row, with flanks Deon Fourie and Marcel Theunissen coming into the starting line-up on the side of the scrum.

In the backline Juan de Jongh comes back in at outside centre and Ruhan Nel moves out to the right wing, with Sergeal Petersen at fullback in place of Warrick Gelant who has a minor injury niggle.

DHL Western Province Head Coach John Dobson said that his team is ready to put everything they have into what is a must-win game.

“This has been a Carling Currie Cup campaign unlike any other and we know exactly what we need to do in order to be playing in a semi-final next week.”

“Having had a whole week to prepare, we have worked hard on certain areas of our game and the players will definitely be highly motivated to do the jersey proud and get the result we need in Durban,” he said.

DHL Western Province: 15 Sergeal Petersen, 14 Ruhan Nel, 13 Juan de Jongh, 12 Dan du Plessis, 11 Edwill van der Merwe, 10 Tim Swiel, 9 Paul de Wet, 8 Hacjivah Dayimani, 7 Marcel Theunissen, 6 Deon Fourie, 5 Johan du Toit, 4 Ernst van Rhyn (captain), 3 Neethling Fouche, 2 Andre-Hugo Venter, 1 Leon Lyons.

Replacements (from): 16 JJ Kotze, 17 Dian Bleuler, 18 Sazi Sandi, 19 Simon Miller, 20 Nama Xaba, 21 Godlen Masimla, 22 Rikus Pretorius, 23 Tristan Leyds, 24 Justin Basson, 25 De Wet Marais.

Photo courtesy WP Rugby