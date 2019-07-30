Dialogue on the Khoisan land claims to commence on Tuesday

Share this article

















A dialogue on how to include the Khoi people’s restoration of land comes into focus on Tuesday. Stakeholders include the Nelson Mandela Foundation and the Land and Accountability Research Centre.

It comes after the Presidential panel on land reform made several recommendations. It includes the interpretation of the Restitution of Land Rights Act to include the Khoisan people.

Minister of Agriculture and Land Affairs Thoko Didiza has been given the green light to address legitimate claims such as the Khoi-San and other pre-1913 claims through land redistribution.

Northern Cape Premier, Zamani Saul, says that they are grateful for the recommendation.

“As the province, we are very grateful with that recommendation by the by the presidential panel because wars of dispossession took place far beyond 1913 and this will address problems of land hunger in the Northern Cape.”

The panel further suggests the minister engage the Khoisan people. Professor at the University of Western Cape, Ruth Hall, says that the minister has the authority to address the claims by the Khoisan people.

“The minister has ministerial discretion and authority to address the claims of the Khoisan people through her discretionary power. So we have called on the minister to engage the Khoisan people to identify land and territory that is under claim and to expedite a settlement of those claims. ”

The dialogue will further allow those affected by the land bills to voice their concerns.

(Source: SABC News)

