Former dialysis patient bags local cricket award after Stage 5 renal failure

By: Aneeqa du Plessis

Former dialysis patient and sporting aficionado, Moeghsin Hassen, 34, who has been playing sports since the tender age of six-years-old was forced to hang up his gloves after he was diagnosed with stage five renal failure. However, three years on, Hassen has since bagged the ‘Comeback of the year’ award at his local cricket club, Fishrite Hanover Park. Speaking to VOC News shortly after winning the award, Hassen explained how he found out his kidneys were failing.

“I was diagnosed with Stage 5 renal failure at Groote Schuur hospital on the 28th March 2019 after I visited the doctor and was informed that my blood pressure was sky high and even after the medication I had initially received, the dizziness I experienced continued and I could not see out of my left eye,” described Hassen.

According to Hassen, the doctors at GSH informed him that his kidneys were shriveled up and hard as rocks.

“I was a day or two away from getting a major stroke,” added an emotional Hassen. After many cruelling months of dialysis, Hassen’s siblings decided that it was time for a kidney transplant.

“Over 20 family members came to the hospital to determine who would be the perfect match as a donor. But my eldest brother informed everyone that if he is a match, he would be the donor, no questions asked,” explained Hassen.

Fortunately, Hassen’s brother was a match and before they knew it a date (27th November 2019) was set for the transplant to take place. The transplant was a success and since then Hassen has been in high spirts and healthier than ever. “Everything happened so quickly but it felt like a lifetime,” smiled Hassen.

He described how his support system kept him alive.

“I’m usually a very positive person but my wife and family kept me motivated during the journey. I didn’t want to let them down,” croaked an emotional Hassen.

Hassen said it was his bowling partner for three years, Igsaan Hugo, who ultimately inspired him to get back on the cricket field while in hospital.

“When I visited him at Groote Schuur hospital, I made a deal with him…that if you pull through this I would come out of retirement and play again but then as soon as he was healthy enough he must join me. We both lived up to our promises and on Saturday evening [2nd July 2022] I was given the Honour to hand him his award for “Comeback of the Year”,” wrote Hugo in a Facebook post. “It was tough initially because I couldn’t do anything physical for a year after the transplant. After the first year, it took up to four months to progress to a mere jogging pace and then finally, after two years I took to the field and played my first game and the team was thoroughly impressed and from there I progressed, just getting better day by day,” chuckled Hassen.

Lastly, to those who are living with a terminal illness he reminded them to have faith in their Lord.

“Put your trust in Allah SWT and always believe in His divine plan,” added Hassen.

