Diepsloot community pleads for speedy police intervention after 7 people killed

Share this article

A community leader in Diepsloot has weighed in on the death of seven people in the area who were set alight, allegedly by a mob.

The incident happened on Friday night.

Community members reportedly beat up the victims, accusing them of terrorising the community.

Community leader Loyiso Toyiya said the community had been complaining following several break-ins in recent days.

Toyiya called on police to speedily attend to the high crime levels in Diepsloot.

“When we were seeking a permanent solution, asking government to intervene in these killings and robberies happening in Diepsloot, we were avoiding these kinds of incidents.”