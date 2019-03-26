Digital change come with new job opportunities: Zikalala

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs, Sihle Zikalala, says the Fourth Industrial Revolution summit is mainly focusing on technological innovations and how it can improve the lives of the ordinary people.

Zikalala has called on the youth to take advantage of the opportunities that come with the Fourth Industrial Revolution. He was one of the speakers at the Fourth Industrial Revolution Summit in Durban.

Zikalala says digital change come with new skills and job opportunities, adding that more collaboration between government and the private sector is needed to maximise benefits from the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

“We need more collaboration between government and the private sector, globisation demands that countries collaborate better to achieve inclusive development apart from skills deficiency. The main challenge brought about by artificial intelligence is the reorganisation of work and loss of jobs. This has been a concern of many institutions and our government as well. We either sit and mourn about disruption that is brought about by the new ways of doing things or take the lead in producing these technologies.”

Meanwhile Moses Kotane Institute Chairperson Zakhele Ngcobo says the summit is also aimed at bringing together the private and public sector and come up with solutions facing the world.

(Source: SABC News)

