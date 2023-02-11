DIRCO hosts inaugural ministerial committee on efficient management of Hajj and Umrah

Minister to the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO), Dr Naledi Pandor, hosted the opening meeting of the Ministerial Committee on the Efficient Management of the annual Hajj and Umrah Pilgrimages in the Mother City yesterday.
The mandate and role of the Ministerial Committee is to provide strategic direction to support the efficiency of the annual Hajj and Umrah pilgrimages and to warrant a well-organised trip for local hujaaj/mutamireen with an appropriate system under the auspices of the relevant Ministry of Hajj and Umrah in the Saudi Kingdom.
According to a statement released by DIRCO, The Ministerial Committee will be chaired by Ambassador Ebrahim Rasool and members include Ms Fatima Chohan; Professor Mathole Motshekga; Professor Anil Sooklal; Ambassador Ashraf Suliman and Ms Zeenat Adam.
The Ministerial Committee will conduct consultations with relevant stakeholders in SA and in Saudi Arabia to prepare for the next Hajj season in 2024/1445 AH to secure a broad-based support from the relevant community. The work of the Committee will not impact on the current Hajj season.
VOC