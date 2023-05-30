Dirco issues diplomatic immunities, privileges for upcoming BRICS summit

Share this article

The Department of International Relations (DIRCO) has issued a notice on Diplomatic Immunities and Privileges for the upcoming BRICS Foreign Ministers meeting in Cape Town. This will include the BRICS Summit to be held in South Africa in August.

The department says this is a standard conferment of immunities that is done for all international conferences and summits held in South Africa.

However, Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) spokesperson, Clayson Monyela says these immunities do not override any warrant that may have been issued by any international tribunal against any attendee of the conference.

Source: SABC News