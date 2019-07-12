DIRCO to discuss Koloane with president

Share this article

















International Relations minister, Naledi Pandor says she will have a discussion with President Cyril Ramaphosa regarding what action to take against South Africa’s Ambassador to the Netherlands, Bruce Koloane.

This after allegations emerged again at the Zondo Commission this week that Koloane continued

brokering deals for the Gupta family.

Koloane appeared before the Commission this week to answer questions relating to his role in Gupta wedding plane saga at Waterkloof in 2013.

He was caught in a lie at the Commission after he claimed to not have used the name of former President Jacob Zuma in facilitating the landing of the plane at the Waterkloof Air force base.

It later emerged in recordings that he had in fact done so. It has also been reported that Koloane continued to help the Guptas in his position as ambassador.

Pandor says “I do think we need to have a discussion with the President. We’ve not had such a discussion yet. It is my intention that we do discuss whether any particular action might be merited, be it some form of letter or further training or any other action the President might deem necessary.”

Pandor also answered questions about SA’s Ambassador to Denmark, Zindzi Mandela’s comments on social media about the expropriation of land.

“I indicated there is nothing wrong with an Ambassador stating the policy perspectives of SA, particularly with respect to such a painful matter, as land. However, I did say there is a particular conduct I expect of our diplomats……it harms our standards.”

AfriForum has since laid a complaint of hate speech to the Human Right’s Commission.

Share this article

















Comments

[source: SABC News]

comments