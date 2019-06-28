Dire shortage of ambulances in SA: survey

A Bhekisisa survey has found that there is a dire shortage of ambulances around the country.

The survey found that just under 2,000 state-run ambulances are on the road, which means that many patients in need of emergency treatment don’t get it.

Senior Associate at DSC Attorneys, Johann Roux says there are many factors that contribute to emergency services not being able to reach patients on time.

“It is a combination of many things but I think definitely a shortage of vehicles is the main problem. Certain ambulances are also better equipped than others and you find quiet a few instances where the wrong ambulance gets sent out.”

“There is also a crisis with the attacks on ambulances, which has also had a huge impact on the service delivery”, said Roux.

Roux says people living in rural areas are likely to be the most affected by the shortage in vehicles and slow response to emergencies.

“It is difficult to pinpoint a province but one thing I can say is that rural people are usually affected the worst. The worst cases of severe disability and death usually happens in rural areas.”