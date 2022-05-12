Dis-Chem warns customers of data breech

LOCAL
Pharmacy retail and healthcare group Dis-Chem has alerted its customers that one of its service providers has suffered a data compromise. The hackers were able to gain access to the names, email addresses and cellphone numbers of over 3.68 million affected customers. Dis-Chem says there is a possibility personal information may be used by unauthorized parties to commit further criminal activities. The retailer says it is still investigating the incident and has deployed additional safeguards in the meantime.
VOC